Husband Allegedly Strangles Wife In Rivers

The Police in Rivers State have arrested a man, identified as Michael Chidozie, for allegedly beating his wife and strangling her to death.

Naija News learnt that the incident happened at their residence in Mile 4, near Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The couple’s children are aged 10, seven and five respectively, all males.

A source in the area who spoke to PUNCH on the condition of anonymity said the victim and mother of three, Ufuoma Eriera Chidozie, who hails from Delta State, allegedly died after sustaining injuries from her husband’s assault in the early hours of Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

The source said Chidozie called his late wife’s brother to report an emergency at home but fled before his in-laws arrived.

He further revealed that the couple had been having issues before now, adding that the man had been complaining to some of his close friends.

The source said, “When the late woman’s brother arrived, the house was open and quiet. He then went in only to find the lifeless body of his sister. He shouted and called out the name of the woman’s husband.

“But he was nowhere to be found, and there was no trace of him. Since then they have been looking for him and even reported the matter to the police.”

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday morning by the Agip Police Division, Mile 4, Port Harcourt, and investigation is ongoing.

Iringe-Koko further disclosed that following his arrest, the suspect was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in Port Harcourt for discreet investigation.

She said, “The suspect has been arrested. He has been transferred to the SCIID for discreet and proper investigation.”

Meanwhile, the woman’s corpse had been deposited in the mortuary, as the police and the family had agreed on an autopsy as part of the investigation before she would be buried.