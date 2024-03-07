‘He Was A Transformational Leader’ – Elumelu Pays Glowing Tribute To Herbert Wigwe

The Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu, has paid a glowing tribute to the former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe.

Speaking at the Memorial Service in honour of the late banker in Lagos on Tuesday, Elumelu said the late Wigwe was a loyal friend and was always challenging the norm.

The Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) said the deceased loved children and was a great family man.

Speaking further, Elumelu described the late 57-year-old as a transformational leader and a great African.

He said: “𝘌𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘩𝘪𝘮 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘯𝘰𝘳𝘮. He 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘢𝘭𝘸𝘢𝘺𝘴 𝘳𝘶𝘯𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘨𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵 𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦. He 𝘥𝘪𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴 𝘢𝘵 𝘢 𝘥𝘢𝘻𝘻𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘱𝘢𝘤𝘦.

“Herbert 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴𝘯’𝘵 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘣𝘭𝘦. He 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘥 𝘩𝘪𝘮𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘧 𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘯𝘦𝘢𝘳 𝘦𝘹𝘩𝘢𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘩𝘦’𝘭𝘭 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘬𝘦𝘦𝘱 𝘨𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘨.

“𝘏𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘢𝘯 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘭𝘰𝘺𝘢𝘭𝘵𝘺….𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘯 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘺 𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘣𝘶𝘺. He 𝘭𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘥 𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘯….𝘢 𝘭𝘰𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬 𝘩𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘥 𝘸as 𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘨𝘦𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘵 𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘯.

“𝘏𝘦 𝘧𝘦𝘭𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘸𝘦 𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘰𝘨𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘴 𝘈𝘧𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘯𝘴 … 𝘣𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘦𝘭𝘵 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘣𝘦 𝘢 𝘭𝘰𝘵 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘰𝘯𝘨𝘦𝘳. 𝘏𝘦 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵 𝘴𝘶𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘨𝘰𝘰𝘥 𝘤𝘢𝘶𝘴𝘦𝘴…𝘢𝘭𝘸𝘢𝘺𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘱.

“𝘏𝘦 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵 𝘧𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘺….𝘩𝘦 𝘫𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘭𝘦𝘥 𝘴𝘰 𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘣𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘴 𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘩𝘪𝘮, 𝘧𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘺 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘨𝘭𝘢𝘴𝘴 𝘣𝘢𝘭𝘭. 𝘏𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴.

“𝘠𝘰𝘶 𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥𝘯’𝘵 𝘮𝘦𝘦𝘵 𝘏𝘦𝘳𝘣𝘦𝘳𝘵 𝘤𝘢𝘴𝘶𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺, 𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘶𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘥 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘪𝘯. 𝘏𝘦𝘳𝘣𝘦𝘳𝘵 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵 𝘈𝘧𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘯. 𝘏𝘦 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘴𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘳. He 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺𝘣𝘰𝘥𝘺 ..𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘭𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘭 𝘰𝘧 𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘨𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘥𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘦 𝘏𝘦𝘳𝘣𝘦𝘳𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘶𝘯𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘰𝘯.

“𝘠𝘰𝘶 𝘤𝘢𝘮𝘦, 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘴𝘢𝘸, 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘲𝘶𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥.”