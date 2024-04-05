Nigeria’s Economy Is At A Turning Point – Tinubu

Advertisement

President Bola Tinubu has said Nigeria’s economy is at a turning point and will require the steadfast support of the private sector.

The Nigerian leader said his administration needs the support of the private sector for sustained growth and prosperity.

Tinubu said this during Iftar with the members of the Nigerian business community on Thursday at the State House in Abuja.

In a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu expressed gratitude to the business community for their support and pledged to engage with them more frequently.

He said: “I would have summoned you before now, not during Ramadan because you are a very valuable part of my constituency.

“There is no driver of the economy that is bigger than the private sector. If the private sector is not flourishing, there is no growth, no prosperity, no employment or development. No matter how flowery the speeches are, not even a mushroom will grow.

“Thank you for persevering. We are at a turning point in our economy. I do not have to do a quadratic equation to illustrate all of that to you. I just want to appreciate you for your endurance and perseverance.”

Sharing insights from his visit to the New York Stock Exchange in 2023, the president said he appealed to the investors to consider Nigeria as a prime investment destination.

He noted Nigeria’s self-belief and determination to drive economic transformation from within, adding that Nigeria is a self-believer and can always deliver on its own.

Tinubu reiterated his commitment to fulfilling his mandate, emphasising that he cannot afford to underperform, given the trust placed in him by the electorates.

Tinubu Can Heal Nigeria – Elumelu

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu, said the private sector in Nigeria is solidly behind President Tinubu.

Elumelu said Tinubu’s transformation journey to turn around the economy and businesses is appropriate for the country.

He said: “We appreciate what you are doing. We know the journey will not be smooth, but given the will, we will get to the promised land.

“We admire your decisiveness, and we appreciate what you are doing. You are extremely passionate about taking Nigeria to the promised land.

“On behalf of the OPS, we want to assure you that we are 100 per cent with you. We have engaged with your ministers and associates; we share ideas, and we support them. We know that under your leadership, you have the ability to heal Nigeria permanently.”