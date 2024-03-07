[Breaking] Emefiele: ‘Documents Used To Pay Election Observers $6.2m Forged’

The trial of the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, took a significant turn on Thursday at the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja.

Forensic analyst, Bamaiyi Meriga, testifying on behalf of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), confirmed the forgery of documents used to request the payment of $6.2 million for foreign election observers.

During the proceedings before Justice Hamza Muazu, Meriga provided a detailed account of his forensic examination of the disputed documents.

He identified clear evidence of signature forgery and discrepancies in the seal of execution compared to the originals.

Crucially, Meriga asserted that the signatures did not belong to former President Muhammadu Buhari and the ex-Secretary to the government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The revelations came to light as two documents, identified as ‘presidential directive on foreign observer election’ and ‘presidential directive on foreign observer election tendered in evidence,’ were submitted to the court.

Justice Muazu admitted these documents as evidence, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing trial.

Under cross-examination by Emefiele’s counsel, Matthew Burkaa, the witness clarified that he was not employed by the EFCC but was a salaried staff member of the Nigeria Immigration Service.

This disclosure led to a tense exchange between Burkaa and Meriga, with the former expressing discontent over the witness’s responses and accusing him of evading questions.

The confrontation between the defense and the prosecution escalated, with Rotimi Oyedepo, the Prosecution Counsel, expressing dissatisfaction with the defense counsel’s handling of the witness.

As the case unfolds, the trial’s adjournment until March 11 leaves many awaiting further developments.