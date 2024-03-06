‘You’re Attention Seekers’ – Tinubu’s Support Group Clashes With Adebanjo, Others For Criticizing Coastal Highway Project

Tinubu Media Support Group, TMSG, has slammed the former leader of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, and other members over criticism of the construction of a 700 km coastal highway stretching from Lagos to eight other states.

Naija News reports that the group Chairman, Jesutega Onokpasa, in a statement issued on Wednesday, described Adebanjo and his men as attention seekers for saying the Coastal Highway Project is ‘unproductive and wasteful’.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain noted that the position of the former Afenifere leader and his group was borne out of hatred, and not necessarily by any act of selflessness.

The group added that the project was the kind of foresight, imagination and actions with which President Bola Tinubu birthed the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos State as governor.

Onokpasa said: “In a most outrageous show of shallow, unresearched and non-analytic reasoning, these prowling urchins of evil intentions, queried the productiveness and necessity of the Coastal Road Project with disregard to the poor level of Nigeria’s infrastructural deficit.

“It is laughable to say that despite the frightening figures estimated as the country’s infrastructural deficit, a group of attention seekers (Pa Adebanjo and his men) will describe the award of a project like the Coastal Highway Project, with inherent opportunities in Tourism and Blue Economy as ‘unproductive and wasteful’.

“The trio of Gboyega Adejumo, Prince Faloke and Pa Ayo Adebanjo should know that the East-West Road and the Coastal Highway Project are meant to serve two different economic purposes.”