‘This Is Betrayal Of Trust’ – Gov Ododo Under Fire Over Alleged Deduction Of Kogi LG Staff Salaries

The House of Representatives candidate for Dekina/Bassa Federal Constituency in the 2023 general election, Usman Okai Austin, has berated the Kogi state Governor, Usman Ododo, and his administration over the alleged deduction of 20 percent of the salaries of local government staff.

Naija News learnt that Ododo reportedly authorized the deduction of 20 percent of the salaries of local government staff, leaving them with only 80 percent of their rightful earnings.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Okai called on Ododo to address the allegation transparently and take immediate steps to rectify the situation.

He noted that the welfare of all citizens, irrespective of ethnicity, should be the priority of any responsible administration.

He said: “We must demand transparency from our government and refuse to tolerate any form of corruption. It is our collective responsibility to speak out against injustice and ensure that those in power are held to account for their actions.

“It is important to emphasize that this is not an issue of tribalism or bias; rather, it is a matter of accountability and transparency in governance.

“Regardless of our tribal affiliations, we must unite in condemning any form of corruption within our government. The welfare of all citizens, irrespective of ethnicity, should be the priority of any responsible administration.

“The implications of such actions are dire. Deducting a portion of workers’ salaries without valid justification not only undermines their livelihoods but also violates their rights as employees.

“It is a betrayal of the trust placed in the government to fairly and equitably manage public resources.”