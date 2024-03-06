Police Foil Kidnapping Attempt In Katsina

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in Katsina State on Tuesday thwarted a kidnapping attempt and also rescued the victims, Naija News learnt.

The security operatives seized an operational motorcycle from suspected bandits during the operation.

Confirming the development, the spokesperson for the Katsina Police Command, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, said the incident occurred on Baure Village road in Kankara LGA around 6:30 pm.

According to him, following a report received by the Kankara Police Divisional Headquarters regarding armed bandits targeting motorists for kidnapping, the police swiftly intervened.

The DPO Kankara, CSP Hassan Musa, reportedly led a team of officers to the location, where they confronted the bandits in a fierce gun battle.

In addition to preventing the kidnapping, the police managed to rescue an individual who had already been taken captive by the bandits.

Sadid mentioned that following the accomplishment, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Aliyu Abubakar Musa, praised the officers for their exceptional demonstrations of courage, commitment, and professionalism.

Musa assured that efforts were underway to apprehend the fleeing suspects, and advised the public to immediately report anyone with a gunshot wound, as some suspects managed to escape with injuries from gunshots.

He also encouraged the residents of the state to continue providing timely information on suspected criminal activities to the command and other security agencies to facilitate prompt and effective action against any defiant criminals in the state.

The CP reaffirmed the command’s dedication to safeguarding the lives and properties of the people in the state during his tenure.