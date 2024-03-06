Herbert Wigwe’s Daughter Tearfully Reveals What Her Late Brother Saved Her Name With On His Phone

Tochi Wigwe, the daughter of late Access Holding CEO, Herbert Wigwe has paid a heartfelt tribute to her brother, Chizi Wigwe, during his memorial service.

Naija News reports that the late Chizi lost his life alongside his parents after an ill-fated helicopter they boarded crashed to the ground on their way to the Super Bowl in America.

In the tribute shared on TikTok and read by one of her friends, Tochi reminisced about the memories they shared together as siblings.

She revealed that her brother saved her name on his phone as ‘Tochi’s sister’ while she saved his number with an ATM emoji.

According to her, someone had asked her brother why he saved her name like that and he responded with “Who wouldn’t want Tochi as sister?” The heartbroken girl went ahead to laud her late brother for being more than a friend and confidant to her while still alive.

In her words, “I’ve been grappling with the words to honour Chizi since I received the devastating news. But on Thursday evening around 7:03 pm, I felt a whisper of silence, a sign that nudged me to express what was in my heart.

“It feels as though God meticulously designed Chizi and me to be siblings. I used to joke that if we weren’t related we would either be sworn enemies or inseparable best friends. Chizi you were not just my brother, you were my confidant, my partner in crime, my best friend.

“I am forever grateful to have experienced a bond with you that transcends words, a love that was unwavering, a sense of protection that was ever constant. Though we must part for now, I take solace in the belief that we will reunite someday. “Until then, my corporate rockstar rest easy and continue to watch over me from above. You forever reside in my heart. I love you, Chizi.”