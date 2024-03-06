37-Year-Old Nigerian Lawyer Working In UK Slumps On Duty

A 37-year-old Nigerian lawyer, Chidimma Susan Ezenyili, known as Suzy, working as a caregiver in the United Kingdom, reportedly slumped on February 22 and died two days later.

Naija News learnt that the deceased collapsed while tendering to an elderly woman at Ian Hale in Scott Street of Bishop’s Stortford.

Suzy and her husband, Friday, reportedly left Nigeria in August 2023 to work as caregivers on sponsorship visas to give their toddler daughter, Mandy, a better life.

The 37-year-old migrated to the UK and had been caring for the 86-year-old Hale for the past five months.

Recounting the incident, Hale’s daughter, Catherine Segal, said, the caregiver collapsed on Thursday, February 22, stopped breathing and did not have a pulse.

She said the caregiver was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where doctors at the neurosciences critical care unit discovered she had suffered a severe brain haemorrhage.

She said, “She (Ezenyili) was driven there by her husband with their three-year-old daughter as she wasn’t feeling well but didn’t want to let my dad down.

“Naturally, her husband started shouting for help. The neighbourhood raced to help. Myself and my husband ran outside along with our next-door neighbour and our neighbour from across the road.

“We had two GoodSAM first responders arrive shortly after to assist. The community first responder along with several ambulances, police and the critical care team arrived to take over attempts to save her life and were successful in getting her on life support in the ambulance.”

In his narration, Segal’s husband, Saul, said, “Sadly, life support was turned off two days later, on February 24, and she passed with her husband by her side.”

Segal added, “Suzy came here as a carer to fill a need in our community. She was qualified in law in Nigeria and was planning to attain her qualifications to practise law here after her sponsorship as a carer finished.

“She was a really good carer. Kind, considerate and always willing to help no matter what the circumstances.

“Her dream was for her daughter, Mandy, to attend school in the UK and to make a new life here where she would have the opportunities that Suzy and Friday never had growing up in Nigeria.”