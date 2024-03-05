Video: Moment Senators Had To Wait For Abuja Disco To Restore Power Supply Before Plenary

A video has surfaced on the internet showing the moment Senators were forced to wait for the Abuja Electricity Distribution PLC (Disco) to reinstate the electricity supply before the start of the session.

Naija News understands there was a partial blackout in the Red Chamber today, forcing the senators to hang around while the power is being restored.

Following the restoration of power a few minutes later, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, proceeded to commence the plenary session.

It is worth noting that in February, the Abuja Electricity Distribution PLC issued a warning to disconnect the electricity supply to 86 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) due to an accumulated debt of N47.1bn.

Some of the MDAs comprise the Ministry of Finance, Information, Budget, Works and Housing, barracks, Nigeria Police Force, Presidential Villa, CBN Governor, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and state liaison offices in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Power Minister, Adebayo Adelabu, has said that the government will spare no effort in modernizing the power sector’s three value chain segments—power generation, transmission, and distribution.

Naija News reports that he also promised to have all houses and businesses correctly metered.

Adelabu made this promise at Okene, Kogi State’s Central Senatorial District while commissioning the 60MVA, 132/33kV power transformer inside the Okene Transmission Substation.

The project, awarded on March 6, 2023, under the Presidential Electricity Initiative, sought to improve electricity supply in areas of Kogi, Edo, and Ondo state.

During the project’s commissioning, the Minister mentioned that similar projects have been completed in Yobe, FCT, Ogun, and Delta State.

He also mentioned that a 100MVA Power Transformer has been erected in Ihovbor, Edo state.

He stated that the Federal Government is enhancing power-producing capacity and rehabilitating abandoned hydropower plants to guarantee that Nigerians have adequate electricity supply.