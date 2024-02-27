Power Minister Pledges Transparency In Metering System

Nigeria’s Power Minister, Adebayo Adelabu, says that the government will spare no effort in modernizing the power sector’s three value chain segments—power generation, transmission, and distribution.

Naija News reports that he also promised to have all houses and businesses correctly metered.

Adelabu made this promise at Okene, Kogi State’s Central Senatorial District, while commissioning the 60MVA, 132/33kV power transformer inside the Okene Transmission Substation.

The project, awarded on March 6, 2023, under the Presidential Electricity Initiative, sought to improve electricity supply in areas of Kogi, Edo, and Ondo state.

During the project’s commissioning, the Minister mentioned that similar projects have been completed in Yobe, FCT, Ogun, and Delta State.

He also mentioned that a 100MVA Power Transformer has been erected in Ihovbor, Edo state.

He stated that the Federal Government is enhancing power-producing capacity and rehabilitating abandoned hydropower plants to guarantee that Nigerians have adequate electricity supply.

He said, “We are almost done with the pilot projects and we are not stopping. It’s a time for solutions and execution. We have gone past the era of lamentation and complaints. We need action because until everyone switches on the light in their houses and they see it, Nigeria is yet to have light.

“We want to ensure that every household and business premise is metered so that when you are billed, there is transparency, accountability, and credibility in the amount of money being paid and not guesswork so that nobody is cheating anybody.

“We want to eliminate the hitch meter gap that we have for households and businesses. We have a presidential metering initiative that has also started working which has been funded generously. We will start seeing the results.

“We are not going to Indulge any disco that is found wanting in quality service delivery. I have suggested that the discos should be structured along state lines so that state governments will know the discos that are responsible to their states.”