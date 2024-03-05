Properties Destroyed As Fire Engulfs Storey Building In Lagos (Video)

Properties worth millions of naira were destroyed on Monday after a fire broke out in a one-storey building on Lagos Street, Ebute Metta, Lagos State.

In a viral video circulating online and seen by our correspondent, the inferno was captured engulfing the upper floor of the building.

Naija News gathered that emergency teams had not arrived at the scene as of the time of reporting, while the fire continued to rage.

This incident followed a fire that occurred a month ago at a popular Mandilas Building on Broad Street in Lagos Island Local Government Area.

Three Die As Fire Guts Six-bedroom Duplex In Abuja

No fewer than three individuals tragically lost their lives on Thursday afternoon when fire engulfed a residential building in EFAB estate, Karsana District near Gwarinpa.

Reports revealed that the incident occurred at a six-bedroom duplex situated on Number 9, Dr Fabian Nwaora Street, Efab Estate.

The fire reportedly started following an explosion from a drum of diesel in the backyard.

According to Vanguard, some occupants of the building, passersby and men of the Federal Fire Service FFS battled to put out the raging fire.

A safety official also confirmed to newsmen that the victims had been evacuated to the morgue.