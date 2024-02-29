Three Die As Fire Guts Six-bedroom Duplex In Abuja

No fewer than three individuals tragically lost their lives on Thursday afternoon when fire engulfed a residential building in EFAB estate, Karsana District near Gwarinpa, Naija News learnt.

Reports revealed that the incident occurred at a six-bedroom duplex situated on Number 9, Dr Fabian Nwaora Street, Efab Estate.

The fire reportedly started following an explosion from a drum of diesel in the backyard.

According to Vanguard, some occupants of the building, passersby and men of the Federal Fire Service FFS battled to put out the raging fire.

A safety official also confirmed to newsmen that the victims had been evacuated to the morgue.

Just four days ago, a fire outbreak occurred at the Grace International School at Awolowo Street next to the Kobiowu Mosque in Tanke, Ilọrin South Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the inferno destroyed nine classrooms.

It was gathered that the unfortunate fire incident took place after 6:00 pm on Sunday, causing significant damage to a large portion of the 14-room building.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, revealed in a statement made available to journalists on Monday that firefighters were informed of the incident and immediately mobilized its officials to the scene.

Adekunle noted that a block of classrooms was completely consumed by the raging flames at the time the firemen arrived at the scene.

“Tragically, the fire had already ravaged nine out of the 14 classrooms, leaving a significant portion of the school in ruins,” Daily Trust quoted Adekunle saying.

He credited the origin of the blaze to “a fire in the undergrowth that was intentionally ignited by an unknown person”.

“The flames then rapidly spread to the school building, causing extensive damage,” Adekunle added.