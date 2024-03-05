Petr Cech Names “Worst” Manager He Ever Trained Under At Chelsea

Former Chelsea goalkeeper, Petr Cech has revealed that he experienced his worst training sessions at the club under the tutelage of coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Petr Cech joined Chelsea from French Ligue 1 club, Rennes in 2004 and stayed at the Stamford Bridge side until 2015.

In 2009, he had the opportunity of working under the tutelage of Italian tactician, Ancelotti. The coach who is now the manager of Real Madrid, stayed at the club until 2011 before he left for Paris Saint Germain.

Before the then-owner of Chelsea, Roman Abramovich, sacked the Italian tactician, Petr Cech, who was one of the best goalkeepers in the world at the time, helped the coach to win one Premier League, one FA Cup, and one Community Shield.

Despite these successes in such a short period, Cech, who made 93 appearances and recorded 43 clean sheets, said on the Obi One Podcast that he had the worst training sessions under Ancelotti.

The Czech former footballer said the coach’s training sessions used to leave the players very tired, like a Live game.

The retired goalkeeper said, “When a new manager arrived, Carlo Ancelotti, he was like Woww, this training is so intense, it’s like a match’.

“I was like, Noo boss, it is the worst’ because I felt everyone looked tired and wasn’t training well. Carlo didn’t understand this because he wasn’t used to that.”