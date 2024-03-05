Kwara: Police Intensify Probe Into Death Of Three Siblings In Ilorin

As part of their ongoing covert investigation, Kwara State Police Command agents have served a notice to the tenants and landlady of the house where three siblings of the same parents died by suffocation.

Naija News reports that the residents of the building were sent a notice on Monday, requesting that they are available when investigators visit on Tuesday.

Reports detail that police investigators will in accordance with Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun’s direction, look into the case further and will be visiting the residence where the three siblings were reported to have died of suffocation.

Recall that on Sunday of last week, three siblings in Ilorin died from suffocation in a parked car. The state police commissioner Victor Olaiya, ordered a covert inquiry into their deaths.

However, police officers conducted a fact-finding visit to the home at No. 8 Boluke Lane, Zango-Kulende quarters in Ilorin where the three siblings of the same parents are believed to have died.

But, since the gate was locked and no one was around during their visit, they were unable to enter the building.

The police operatives then proceeded to the family house of the late siblings mother, Shade Silifat, Ile Magaji, Taiwo Isale Road, Ilorin, where she was recuperating after she fainted as a result of her children’s tragic death on Sunday.

The father of the siblings, Abdulkadir Jimoh, has reportedly received a notice to vacate from the landlord of the house where they they died. Jimoh has fled into hiding since the terrible event on Sunday afternoon.