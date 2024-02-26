Three Children Suffocate To Death Inside Parked Car

Three children of the same parents suffocated to death after their mother left them in a car to get some foodstuff.

It was gathered that the sad incident occurred in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

According to Punch, the children – a boy and two girls, were left in the car when their mother, Shade Silifat, went out to buy noodles for them to prepare for Monday morning school.

The car was said to have been parked at No 8, Boluke Line, Zango-Kulende quarters in the Ilorin metropolis as the mother went off to get the foodstuff. Upon her return, she found the children had locked themselves in the parked car and suffocated to death.

She quickly raised an alarm after forcing the doors of the car open, and the children were then rushed to Olutayo Clinic, close to their residence, for medical attention.

They were, however, referred to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Ilorin, where they were confirmed dead.

The three siblings were later taken to a Muslim cemetery and buried according to Islamic rites.

At the time of filing this report, efforts to get the Kwara Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ejire Toun, to confirm the incident proved abortive as there was no response to calls and text messages to her phone.