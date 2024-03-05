Edo Guber Primaries: Our Legal Team Waiting For You – PDP To Philip Shaibu

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu, of attempting to cause crisis within the party’s structure in the state.

Making this allegation in a statement seen by Naija News on Tuesday, PDP’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, stated that the party’s legal team was waiting for Shaibu.

The statement comes as Shaibu threatens to seek legal action in court after losing the party’s gubernatorial primary election ticket.

Naija News recalls that Shaibu had sparked controversy after he conducted a parallel primary election from where he emerged as the party’s governorship candidate.

However, the PDP named Asue Ighodalo the legitimate winner of the party’s primary election, which was held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

Abdullahi stated that the PDP will not be discouraged by the deputy governor’s threat to seek redress in court.

A statement by Abdullahi said: “We are not worried. We wish the deputy governor well on his journey to the court. We are waiting for him. We cannot continue to run this party like this. Is he the only one who contested the primary? Why is he going on like this?

“There were ten of them that bought the form; the rest have accepted the reconciliation move of the party. Have you heard any of them say they were coming to the party to ask for a certificate of return? This is a recipe for a crisis. We cannot waste our time if someone is not ready for reconciliation. We have a legal department.”