Bayern Munich ‘In Talks’ With Xabi Alonso Ahead Of Thomas Tuchel’s Departure

German Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, is reportedly engaged in discussions with Bayer Leverkusen manager, Xabi Alonso, regarding the possibility of him replacing Thomas Tuchel after the current season.

According to reports from Sky in Germany, Alonso may end up with Munich with the mouthwatering offer from the German club.

Naija News reports that the English Premier League top club, Liverpool, is also interested in Alonso as a potential successor to Jurgen Klopp.

Both Klopp and Tuchel are departing their various clubs at the end of the ongoing campaigns, leaving both sides with no choice but to seek alternatives.

However, Bayern has allegedly received encouraging feedback from the Spanish manager during their initial negotiations.

In terms of financial implications, it is estimated that the Bundesliga champions would need to pay a compensation fee ranging from £12.8m-£21.3m (€15m-€25m) to secure Alonso’s services.

“They have the information that, if he changes, he will go to Bayern and not Liverpool.

“Alonso says that Liverpool and the [Jurgen] Klopp legacy are a difficult number. You could lose more than win,” Sky in Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reports.

Meanwhile, the manager of Arsenal, Mikel Arteta, believes that the return of Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey will be a huge plus to his team in the remaining months of the 2023-2024 season.

Thomas Partey has been one of the club’s long-term absentees as he has not kicked a ball for Arsenal since the turn of 2024 due to groin and hamstring injuries.

The 30-year-old Ghana international suffered a hamstring injury in November, which forced him to miss the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast. In his absence, the Black Stars of Ghana crashed out of the tournament in the group stage.

But Arsenal have been managing well without him, thanks to the consistency of their new arrival, Declan Rice.

Rice has helped Arsenal to remain third in the Premier League table with 58 points in 26 games after 18 wins, four draws, and four defeats. They are currently five points away from first-placed Liverpool, who has played a game more than the Gunners.

Ahead of Arsenal’s away game against Sheffield United at 9 p.m. on March 4, coach Mikel Arteta said he is looking forward to pairing Rice and Partey, who had just returned to full training.

“I will have to see that chemistry on the pitch, and those qualities, and the things we have to treat around to make sure they play to their strengths and make each other better”, Mikel Arteta said.

“But I think that will be a very powerful midfield.

“I think they only played in the Community Shield together in midfield. That tells you how much we have missed Thomas.

“To play the whole season – and a player like him who has not played much with us – the impact he can have for the next three months can be really big.”