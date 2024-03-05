Army Kill Notorious Terrorist Leader In Katsina

The Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, has confirmed that the Nigerian Army successfully eliminated Maikusa, a notorious terrorist leader in Katsina State.

According to the statement, Maikusa, who held the position of second-in-command among the terrorists in Katsina State, was operating under the leadership of another known terrorist named Modi Modi.

Nwachukwu further stated that during a counter-insurgency operation in Kurfi and Safana Local Government Areas of the state on Monday, March 4, 2024, the soldiers engaged in a shootout with Maikusa and three other terrorists. As a result, all four terrorists were neutralized by the army.

The statement read: “During the operation, troops encountered vehement resistance from the violent extremists, but gallantly overpowered the terrorists with superior firepower neutralising some while others fled in disarray.

“After the firefight, the troops recovered two AK-47 rifles, three magazines, 65 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition, a locally fabricated gun and camouflage uniform.

“In continuation of the clearance operations, troops also destroyed terrorists’ camps in Wurma, Shaiskawa, Yauni, and Dogon Marke villages in Kurfi LGA, as well as Ummadau and Zakka villages in Safana LGA.”

A few months ago, the Defence Headquarters confirmed the killing of four notorious terrorist commanders in air strikes.

The individuals were identified as Machika, Haro, Dan Muhammadu, and Ali Alhaji Alheri, also known as Kachalla Ali Kawaje.

Machika was reportedly a skilled bomb expert affiliated with terrorism and the younger sibling of the infamous terrorist, Dogo Gide. Haro and Dan Muhammadu were known for their expertise in kidnapping and assault activities, respectively.