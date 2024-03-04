‘Shameless Bloody Serpent’ – Akeredolu’s Wife ‘Fights’ Late Husband’s Niece For Supporting Aiyedatiwa

Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the wife of the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has described her late husband’s niece, Funke Akeredolu Aruna, as shameless for supporting the current governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, ahead of the November governorship election in the state.

Naija News recalls that Aiyedatiwa, who was formerly Akeredolu’s deputy, was sworn in on December 27, 2023, following the death of his former boss.

Before Akeredolu’s death, internal wrangling had severed his relationship with Aiyedatiwa, bordering on alleged disloyalty of the then deputy governor, which led to the disbandment of his aides.

The State Assembly, through the backing of the governor, also attempted to impeach Aiyedatiwa, even though the details of the duo’s quarrel remained sketchy till Akeredolu’s death.

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, Betty shared a picture of Akeredolu’s niece wearing a cap with the inscription, “I am lucky.”

Displeased with Funke’s support for Aiyedatiwa, Betty wrote, “Behold the face of Aketi’s niece, Funke Akeredolu Aruna, the former deputy chief protocol to Aketi, shamelessly parades as ‘I am lucky’ Bloody serpent! Time will tell if she is truly lucky!”

This outburst has, however, generated outrage on her comment session as many believe she should be mourning her husband and not engaging in a fight with anyone.

Some followers also appealed to her to maintain her calm on issues relating to the election.