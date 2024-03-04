Police Reiterate Ban On Use Of PoS, Other Electronic Money Transaction Devices In Police Stations, Threatens Sanctions

The Nigeria Police Force has reiterated the ban on the use of Point of Sales (PoS) machines and other electronic transaction devices in police stations and other facilities of the force.

Reiterating the ban in a statement seen by Naija News on Monday, police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi lamented that despite previous directives banning the use of PoS in police facilities, some Commands and Formations continue to flout this regulation

Adejobi explained that the ban followed complaints on alleged illegal and illicit transactions through point-of-sale (POS) machine operators and connivance with certain police operatives.

He detailed that the decision was taken to preserve the integrity of the police force and to forestall perceived corrupt practices.

Adejobi further disclosed that the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun warned that any violation of this ban will attract severe sanctions on the leadership of the affected Commands and Formations.

The statement read, “The Nigeria Police Force, following public outcry on alleged illegal and illicit transactions through point-of-sale (POS) machine operators and connivance with certain police operatives, hereby reiterates the ban on the utilization POS machines and other electronic mobile money transaction devices within police stations and other police facilities nationwide. The ban is aimed at preserving the integrity and security of police operations, forestalling perceived corrupt practices, as well as clearing the Commands/Formations of possible criminal intrusion under such guise, and maintaining discipline within the Force.

“Despite previous directives, it has come to the attention of the Force leadership that some Commands and Formations continue to flout this regulation. As such, the IGP warns that any violation of this ban will attract severe sanctions on the leadership of the affected Commands and Formations. The IGP notes that the use of electronic payment devices within police facilities poses significant risks, including the potential compromise of sensitive information, financial irregularities, and the facilitation of illicit activities, therefore, strict adherence to this directive is non-negotiable.”