PDP Rolls Out Timetable For Ondo Governorship Poll

Ahead of the Ondo State gubernatorial election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)National Working Committee has made its poll agenda public.

Recall the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fixed November 16 2024, for the state’s governorship election.

Naija News reports that the timetable was put up on a notice board at the PDP’s national office, Wadata Plaza, in Abuja, on Monday. It was signed by the party’s national organizing secretary, Umar Bature.

According to the timetable, the party’s congress, where its governorship candidate will emerge, will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

“The sale of expression of interest, nomination forms, and Ad-hoc forms is slated for March 7 – March 21. March 25 is the deadline for submitting a completed expression of interest and Ad-hoc forms,” the timetable partly stated.

As stated in the PDP schedule, on March 27, governorship candidates would be screened at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja. The deadline for submitting the screening reports is March 29.

It also set April 2, 2024, as the date for the appeals about the screening exercise. April 6–7 is when the ward congress will be held to elect 3-man Ad-hoc Ward Delegates. On April 10, the ward congress appeals will take place.

The guidelines further state that the Independent National Electoral Commission will receive the name of the governorship candidate by May 20. Additionally, the NWC of the party will certify the deputy governorship candidate on May 9.