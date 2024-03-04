Major Highlights Of Tinubu’s Meeting With Qatari Investors

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday, met with some investors in Qatar at the Nigeria-Qatar Business and Investment Forum in Doha.

President Tinubu performed the role of Nigeria’s marketing chief and wooed the Qatari investors to bring their businesses to the biggest economy in West Africa.

He told Qatari investors about the vast opportunities Nigeria has to offer in various fields, oil and gas, solid minerals, tourism, and healthcare.

Below are the major highlights of the meeting.

– President Tinubu told the investors not to miss out on the golden opportunity presented to them, adding that their businesses are safe in Nigeria.

– The President called on the investors to become prolific partners in exploring iron ore, as well as steel production, and energy.

– He said Nigeria is ready for serious business as his administration will deal decisively with any and all entrenched interests in the country that undermine investor confidence in the Nigerian economy.

– President Tinubu pledged to remove all bottlenecks standing in the way of profitable and legitimate enterprise.

– The President said Africa’s largest economy and its systems are being reformed and upgraded.

– He asked Qatar’s captains of industry to report any government official who demands a bribe or any form of inducement at any point in their business endeavour moving forward with full assurance of their direct access to the President’s Office.

Qatari Govt Response

Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani, said his country looks forward to exploring opportunities in Nigeria, owing to its population demography and market.

Al Thani said the Arab nation seeks to prioritize new investments in low-carbon initiatives, mineral products, petroleum chemicals, industry, and consumables.