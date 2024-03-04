‘Arsenal Include Osimhen, Boniface In Four-Man Transfer Wishlist’

Premier League side, Arsenal, reportedly have a four-man shortlist of attackers they plan to sign one from in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

Arsenal, who have become consistent Premier League title contenders in the last two seasons under coach Mikel Arteta, have identified that their major problem is in attack. Hence, they are trying to solve the problem even if it means breaking their transfer record next summer.

Reports claimed that two Nigerian strikers, Victor Osimhen of Napoli, and Victor Boniface of Bayer Leverkusen, are part of Arsenal’s four-man wishlist for the attacking role.

The 25-year-old Osimhen hit the peak of his football career in the 2023-2024 season, in which he scored 26 goals and provided five assists in 32 league games. This performance helped Napoli to win the Scudetto in the said season for the first time in 33 years.

So far this season, he has scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 16 league games for the reigning Italian Serie A side.

As for Victor Boniface, the 23-year-old striker was having a fair season at Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium last season when Bayer Leverkusen spotted him and brought him to Germany for a transfer fee worth €20.50 million last summer.

Before he was hit by an adductor injury, expected to be healed on April 1, 2024, the Nigeria international had scored 16 goals and provided 8 assists in 23 games in all competitions.

Boniface’s explosive form before his lengthy injury helped to keep Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the German Bundesliga, and they are still waxing strong without him.

Boniface’s form and that of his countryman, Osimhen, has caught the attention of Arsenal, according to TEAMtalk, which claimed Arsenal’s priority summer move will be to sign a striker.

The Gunners have been banking on Gabriel Jesus and his backup striker, Eddie Nketiah, who are believed not to be a strong attacking option in the long run.

But Chelsea are said to be the favourites to sign Osimhen with a release clause worth over €120 million which means the Gunners are most likely to consider other options.