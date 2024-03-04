Aiyedatiwa: Akeredolu’s Niece Replies Ex-First Lady, Betty For Calling Her Shameless

The niece of the late Governor of Ondo State, Funke Akeredolu Aruna has reacted to an attack on her person by the ex-first lady of the state, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

Naija News had earlier reported that Betty, in a post on her Instagram account, condemned Aruna for supporting the governorship ambition of the sitting governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Betty, who had allegedly been at tussle with Aiyedatiwa before the death of her husband, described Aruna as shameless for supporting the Ondo State Governor.

According to Vanguard, Aruna, in a swift reaction, said that the widow of the late governor was “disappointed that I’m not in their camp against the present governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“I happened to be one of the assistant converner of Orimisan Lucky Aiyedatiwa women in Ondo state, a supporting group for his reelection.

“It was during the programme that they took my picture. It is just politics and I want to believe that it is the opposition that took that picture and started sending it around to blackmail me.

“I think that’s where the late governor’s wife now got the picture and you know she was disappointed that I’m not in their camp.

“Everybody knows I’m in lucky’s camp. I have always be there when the whole shenanigans started.

“What happened between late governor and Aiyedatiwa is just pure politics. Even on the issue of impeachment.

“Mummy that is fighting me and attacking me now, has her own reason because she is not supporting this present governor.

“At least from lucky’s side, he gave my uncle a befitting burial which I think he did quite well.”