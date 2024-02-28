Tinubu Visits Akeredolu’s Widow, Children In Owo (Video)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, paid a condolence visit to the family of the former Governor of Ondo State, late Rotimi Akeredolu.

The President was received by the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and his deputy, Olayide Adelami, in Owo town.

After his arrival, President Tinubu and Aiyedatiwa went straight to the Akeredolu’s residence and were welcomed by the widow of the former governor, Betty Akeredolu, and his children.

Tinubu described the former governor as a fearless fighter who had relentlessly fought for good governance in the country.

He also commiserated with the Akeredolu family and prayed that God should give them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Akeredolu died at the age of 67 in December 2023 in Germany after a protracted illness and was buried on February 23 in Owo, Ondo State.

See the video below.

I Can Only Describe Akeredolu As A Fearless Fighter’ – Tinubu

President Tinubu has described the late former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, as a fearless fighter whose legacies will endure forever.

Naija News reports that Tinubu said this during his private visit to the Paramount ruler of Owo, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, to commiserate with the citizens over Akeredolu’s death.

Speaking during the visit, Tinubu said the void left by the departed governor will be difficult to fill, stressing that it is honourable to depart the world when the ovation is loudest.