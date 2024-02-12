It Is Hallucinatory And Ridiculous To Claim Akeredolu’s Wife Introduced Aiyedatiwa To Government – Support Group

The Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation Foot Soldiers has rubbished claims that Betty Akeredolu, wife of late governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu introduced the incumbent governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa to the government.

The group insisted that the claim was ridiculous, adding that it was Akeredolu who picked Aiyedatiwa as his deputy for the second term.

The Aiyedatiwa support group stated this via a statement by its Director of Information, Kayode Fasua on Sunday.

The group asserted that Akeredolu has always wanted Aiyedatiwa to be his deputy because of the latter’s loyalty and diligence.

They insisted that the claims were not only ridiculous but hallucinatory.

Naija News recalls that following Akeredolu’s death, his ex-Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategies, Doyin Odebowale, had alleged that many of the cabinet members paid Betty, and Akeredolu’s son, Babajide, to secure appointment in government.

However, in its statement on Sunday, the Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation said, “ Betty didn’t bring Aiyedatiwa into the government.

“To put the record straight, when Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu secured the All Progressives Congress governorship ticket in 2016, a three-man panel headed by Mrs Jumoke Anifowoshe-Ajasin was set up to select a running mate for him, and at the end, Aiyedatiwa’s name came first on the merit list.

“But for other considerations, Akeredolu dumped the list and picked Mr. Agboola Ajayi, who eventually became deputy governor upon their victory.

“However, in 2020 when Akeredolu had issues with Ajayi, he solemnly went and picked the 2016 list which Aiyedatiwa topped, and that was how Aiyedatiwa became his running mate, and ultimately, deputy governor,” the group said.

The Aiyedatiwa support group also dismissed a claim that the late Akeredolu anointed one of his commissioners to succeed him as governor.