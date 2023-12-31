How Akeredolu’s Fued With Aiyedatiwa Began – Ex-Gov’s Aide Reveals

Doyin Odebowale, a former Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy to the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has revealed the reason for the rift between his principal and his former deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Naija News reports that the rift between the late governor and his deputy lasted for months, with an impeachment threat by the State House of Assembly against Aiydeatiwa.

It took the intervention of President Bola Tinubu to settle the political impasse in the Sunshine State before the death of Governor Akeredolu last Wednesday.

In a viral video on Saturday, Odebowale said the rift between Aiyedatiwa and Akeredolu began after it was discovered that the former deputy governor could not be trusted.

He said the mistrust originated when it was found that a female aide to Akeredolu’s wife had been sharing confidential information about Akeredolu’s health with Aiyedatiwa.

Odebowale also alleged that the woman was scheming to become Aiyedatiwa’s deputy governor after the death of Akeredolu.

The former aide stated that Akeredolu would not listened to anybody who spoke against Aiyedatiwa before they fell apart.

He said: “Where is the woman now, She is with Lucky. What infuriated the First Lady at that time that she decided to misbehave was the fact that while this woman was pretending to be with Aketi, she was getting information about the state of health of Aketi and was ingratiatng herself towards Lucky. She was seeing Lucky. She will not talk to Lucky but they were seeing in Abuja.

“She was scheming to be deputy governor in case Aketi dies. That was the genesis of the mistrust between Aketi and Lucky. Aketi never listened to anybody who spoke against Lucky. He will shut you down. Aketi will sit from morning till night signing useless files from these people who are now talking about forgery.”