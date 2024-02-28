Sanwo-Olu Singlehandedly Paid For My Husband’s Corpse To Be Brought Back To Nigeria – Betty Akeredolu

Betty-Anyanwu Akeredolu, wife of late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, has said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos “singlehandedly” brought her husband’s remains from Germany to Nigeria.

Mrs Akeredolu stated this during President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the late governor’s family in his hometown of Owo on Wednesday.

She appreciated Sanwo-Olu for the huge show of love to her family and also commended the South West Governors for their immense financial contributions to the burial of her husband.

Speaking with reporters after the President’s visit, Mrs Akeredolu thanked the Nigerian leader for the visit and show of love.

She said: “Your coming today is a big deal because we are in a better atmosphere. I also express my profound gratitude to the southern governors for their immense financial contributions to the burial.

“Most especially, Lagos state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu, who singlehandedly brought Aketi’s remains back to Nigeria. We appreciate this huge show of love and we are grateful and forever indebted to him.”

She said: “As you are aware, the President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, paid his condolence visit to my family. Present at the visit are my children and extended family members.

“I requested that Mr President see where Aketi has been laid to rest and he followed me. We are deeply grateful to Mr President for coming. He’s indeed, Aketi’s brother and friend.

“I told Mr President, yes, Aketi has left but he lives because he left behind legacies. It is our wish that those legacies continue and are built upon where necessary.”