Rivers United Win First Edition Of Nigerian Premier Football Youth League

Rivers United’s under-17 team won the first edition of the Nigeria Premier Football Youth League on Saturday, March 2.

Rivers United youth team defeated Katsina United Youth team 4-2 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Edo state.

After the maiden edition of the youth competition, pundits believe that David Benjamin and Seiyefa Jackson are the youth players to watch out for thanks to their performance in the competition.

While acknowledging the feat, the general manager of Rivers United, Okey Kpalukwu, said the victory was a reflection of the club’s vision toward promoting youngsters from the grassroots.

Kpalukwu who led Rivers United to win the 2022 NPFL said the youngsters at the club are ready to take the world of football by storm as he vowed to help the players reach their full potential.

Meanwhile, the senior team of Rivers United will face the Dreams FC of Ghana in the final group game of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Ahead of the must-win game, Kpalukwu stressed that the Pride of Rivers are going into the game to win the match.

“Everyone at Rivers United is moving in the same direction and we desire to win convincingly against Dreams in Uyo to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians,” Kpalukwu told BSN Sports.

“Rivers United carries the hopes of the nation and we are not unaware of the responsibility upon us.”

The Confederation Cup clash between Rivers United and Dreams FC will take place at Godswil Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state later today, March 3.