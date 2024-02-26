Confed Cup: How Rivers United Survived In Angola

Rivers United maintained their status as the only Nigerian team on the continent by beating Academica Lobito 3-2 in Angola.

Edem Ekerette, Alex Oyowah, and Farouk Mohammed recorded the goals to help Rivers United scale through their hosts to remain in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Leonardo Isola’s penalty kick put Rivers United behind in the 37th minute; before Ekerette scored the equaliser for the Nigeria Premier League Football League (NPFL).

In the 44th minute, Oyowah scored a penalty for the Nigerian side, which gave the Pride of Rivers a 2-1 lead before the half-time break.

Mohammed gave Rivers a three-goal lead three minutes after the restart, and that was sufficient to stave off a late charge by the home team, which produced Fernando Camuege’s goal in the 67th minute.

Following the 3-2 win over the Angolan side, Rivers United are now condemned to beat Dreams FC of Ghana at home to go to the knockout stages of the Confederation Cup.

The Ghanaians defeated Club Africain of Tunisia 1-0 on Sunday to take the lead in Group C of the competition with 12 points from five games.

Club Africain are now tied for second place in the standings with nine points after five games, one point ahead of third-place Rivers United, but with a larger goals differential.

Next Sunday, Club Africain will host the worst team, Lobito, while Rivers United will need to defeat the Ghanaians.