Police Places N50 Million Bounty On Two Notorious Kidnappers In Katsina

The Katsina State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with the Katsina State Government, has announced a 50 million Naira bounty for individuals who provide information leading to the arrest of two notorious kidnappers terrorizing the state.

The wanted kidnappers are Modi Mod and Jan Kare.

Individuals with relevant information on the whereabouts of the criminals are urged to contact the authorities at either 07015142112 or 08023871144.

Naija News reports that Katsina is one of the states in the country that has been witnessing incessant activities of kidnappers and bandits.

Barely a month ago, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Police arrested a notorious kidnapper, Dahiru Adamu, who is part of the criminals terrorising Abuja and its environs.

Naija News reports Adamu, whose real name is Saidu Abdulkadir, was arrested by the FCT Police Command’s Anti-kidnapping unit when the operatives raided two kidnappers’ camps near the Nasarawa-Abuja border via Kuje area council at about 12 am.

Confirming the arrest, the FCT Police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, in a statement made available to journalists, said on sighting the police, the criminals opened fire but were overpowered by the superior firepower of the Police.

Adeh added that one Habu Yakubu and Isufu Abubakar, earlier abducted from Kwaita village via Pegi district of Kuje area council, were rescued unhurt during the process.

The arrested suspect is the gang leader and one of the wanted suspects of the kidnapping syndicate paraded by the Police Command on 14th February 2024.

Adeh said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect masterminded the kidnap and killing of one Mr Sunday Yahaya Zakwai, the district head of Ketti village.

“While effort is till ongoing to apprehend the other wanted suspects on the run, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh psc, mni, wishes to reassure criminals in FCT that there is no hiding place for them. He equally urges residents to report suspicious activities through the following emergency lines ; 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883; PCB: 09022222352.”

The arrest comes a few hours after the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, announced a 20 million naira reward for the capture of the kidnapper.