LeBron James Set New NBA Record

American basketballer, LeBron James, has become the first NBA player to record 40,000 career regular-season points.

The 39-year-old set the record on Saturday, March 2, after he scored 9 points against NBA defending champions, Denver Nuggets.

While James ended up celebrating a new milestone in the NBA, his team, the LA Lakers, ended the night with a 124-114 defeat to the Nuggets.

Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic helped the side stretch their winning streak to six games by scoring 35 points against the Lakers. Fortunately for Jokic, it was LeBron James’ 40,000 career regular-season points that stole the limelight.

LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham said, “Just happy for him. It was a hell of an accomplishment. Wish we could have got the win to cap it off.

“But my hat’s off to him. Amazing, amazing run that continues to this day. And you know, everyone in our program, everyone within our organization, is extremely excited and happy for him.”

While LeBron James added, “No one has done it. And for me to be in this position at this point and time in my career, I think it’s pretty cool.

“Is it one of the top things I’ve done in my career? No. Does it mean something? Of course. Why wouldn’t it?

“To hit feats and have milestones throughout my career, they all mean something to me. Absolutely.

“Obviously, there’s a pecking order of which ones are higher than others, but I would be lying to you if I said no, it doesn’t mean anything. It absolutely does.”

Note that LeBron James is the NBA’s all-time scorer, a four-time NBA champion, a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, and the league’s oldest active player who is currently enjoying his 21st season in the league.