He Was One Of Our Most Courageous Presidents – NBA Mourns Akeredolu

The Nigerian Bar Association, (NBA) has mourned the passing of former Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, describing him as one of the most influential and courageous presidents to have ever led the association.

Naija News recalls that Akeredolu, who was called to the Bar in 1978, was the president of the NBA between 2008 and 2010.

Akeredolu, 67, was reported to have died on Wednesday after a protracted illness.

The NBA president, Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, stated in a statement on Wednesday that Akeredolu would be remembered for his contributions to the expansion and advancement of Ondo State and the South West zone.

The statement read, “It is with a heavy heart that I pay tribute to His Excellency, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, the Executive Governor of Ondo State and Past President of the Nigerian Bar Association, whose transition took place on December 27, 2023, after a protracted ill-health.

“He variously served as Secretary and Vice Chair of the Ibadan Branch and went on to become the 24th President of the Association from 2008 to 2010 – one of the most influential and courageous Presidents ever to lead the NBA.

“The late learned Senior Advocate also served the nation in various other capacities at different times, one of which was as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice from 1997 to 1999 and later as two-term Governor from 2017 till his demise.

Story continues below advertisement



“He will be positively remembered for his several contributions to the growth and development of Ondo State and the entire region. As Governor, Aketi was at the forefront of the establishment of the regional security network, Amotekun, to address security concerns in the western region. So far, the network has been effective in stemming the tide of terrorism, armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry, etc., within the region and currently stands as a model for other regions to emulate.”