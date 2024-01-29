NBA Sues Tinubu’s Minister, Kenny Ogungbe Over NYSC Certificate

The Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law has called on the court to remove the Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, from office.

This request stems from allegations of her violating the National Youth Service Corps Act.

Additionally, the organization has urged the court to compel the NYSC to invalidate the certificates awarded to Musawa and music promoter Kenny Ogungbe.

They claimed that issuing these certificates contradicts the provisions outlined in the NYSC Act Cap N84.LFN 2024.

The plaintiffs in the suit marked FCH/ABJ/05/90/2024 are John Aikpokpo-Martins, Chairman of NBA-SPIDEL, and Funmi Adeogun, Secretary of NBA-SPIDEL.

The defendants named in the suit include Hannatu Musawa, Kenny Ogungbe, the NYSC, and the Federal Government of Nigeria, listed as the first to fourth defendants, respectively.

The plaintiffs alleged that the mobilization of Musawa and Ogungbe for the mandatory one-year national youth service after surpassing the age of 30 was unlawful, illegal, and contrary to patriotism.

Furthermore, they asserted that Musawa and Ogungbe’s purported national service, along with the certificates of service issued by the NYSC, were null and void.

The plaintiffs are seeking a declaration that, “By virtue of the provisions of Sections 2(1), 12(1), and 13(1) of the National Youth Service Corps Act, Cap. N84 LFN 2004, the 1st and 2nd defendants are not entitled to be engaged as employees by any employer of labour or services (including the Federal Government of Nigeria) without first possessing and presenting their certificates of National Youth Service.

“A declaration that the 1st defendant is not entitled to continue to hold the exalted office of Honourable Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or any public office in Nigeria after violently violating with flagrant impunity the provisions of Sections 2(1), 12(1), and 13(1) of the National Youth Service Corps Act, Cap. N84, LFN 2004.”

Naija News reports that In August 2023, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria accused Musawa of serving as a minister while simultaneously undertaking the one-year mandatory National Youth Service Corps scheme.

Similarly, in October 2023, there was a social media uproar when Ogungbe shared a photo of himself wearing the NYSC uniform, announcing that he had completed NYSC at the age of 53.