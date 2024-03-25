NYSC: Tips For Prospective Corps Members’ Online Registration

Registration for the 2024 Batch ‘A’ Stream II of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has begun.

Naija News understands that the seven-day registration period will take place from March 25 to March 31, 2024.

This information was obtained from the NYSC DHQ X handle on Monday.

The post outlined nine tips for online registration as follows:

“NYSC Registration Portal is open, visit (http://nysc.org.ng) and click on the active link to register.

“NIN is a prerequisite for online registration. Click on “Fresh Registration” if you are registering for the first time.

“Click on “Revalidation” if you were deployed in previous batches and did not report to camp. If you have registered previously and did not complete your registration, click “Login Here” to continue your registration.

“Webcam will be used for facial capturing.

“Do not thumbprint by proxy.

“Date of Birth, Date of Graduation, and Course of Study will be on the Certificate of National Service and Exemption Certificate. You cannot correct any of these details after Camp Registration.

“Apply for Correction of Name, Date of Birth, Course of Study, Class of Degree, Qualification.

“PCMs who are serving in the Armed Forces should indicate and upload valid documents during online registration.

“Married female PCMs who want marital concessions are to upload marital documents during online registration.”

Similarly, the corps’ Telegram handle earlier gave an update on links and procedures to follow for the registration.

This was disclosed in a message titled, “Links To Check As 2024 Batch A Stream 2, Begins Registration Today”

“To check the graduate list – https://portal.nysc.org.ng/nysc4/CheckInstitutionCoursesPCMs.aspx

“To check the Senate list – https://portal.nysc.org.ng/nysc1/VerifySenateLists.aspx

“To check the accredited centre for registration – https://bit.ly/nysc_cbo_list

“Registration Link – https://portal.nysc.org.ng/nysc3”

NYSC also extended well wishes to prospective applicants for a successful registration, advising them to utilize a verified café for the registration process.

It added, “Use an accredited Cafe for registration. Please note, this list is a bit orderly, when checking the CBO just go to your state ones.

“Lastly, wherever you find nysc1 the ending number can be replaced with nysc2, 3, 4 to 8.

“Have a successful registration process, as we’ve often said check your details well and don’t be in an unnecessary rush. Once submitted, some details can’t easily be edited.”

NYSC, established by the Nigerian government in 1973, aims to promote unity among Nigeria’s diverse ethnic groups.

It is compulsory for all Nigerian graduates under 30, and it involves a one-year service period in which participants are deployed to various states to undertake community development projects and national service activities.