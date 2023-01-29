President Buhari Appoints New NYSC DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Brig. Gen. Y. D. Ahmed as the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Naija News reports that the Army General will take over on Monday from Christy Uba who has headed the NYSC for about three months.

Recall that Buhari had appointed Christy Uba, the first woman to be appointed to NYSC since its establishment about 50 years ago, following the sacking of Brig. Gen. Mohammed Fadah over alleged incompetence and poor performance.

Uba, the most senior director and Director, Information and Communications Technology, was appointed on November 22 2022.

The NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, had said the appointment followed the sacking of Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah as DG by Buhari.

The statement was titled, “Mrs Uba to oversee NYSC pending the appointment of substantive Director General.”

“The most senior Director in the scheme has taken over the leadership of the corps in the capacity of overseer, pending the appointment of a substantive Director General by Mr President,” Megwa said.