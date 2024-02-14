Declare State Of Emergency On Insecurity, NBA Tells Tinubu

In response to the widespread insecurity across the nation, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has urged President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency.

Making this call while addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the NBA president, Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, lamented that insecurity has left many Nigerians homeless and businesses destroyed.

Naija News reports that the NBA president lamented that citizens were losing confidence in the Federal Government to deal with the insecurity plaguing the country. Maikyau further advised the Tinubu led government to take the State of Emergency measure and also ensure that the appropriate security investments are made in accordance with international security trends without jeopardizing Nigeria’s sovereignty.

The NBA president said, “Some Nigerians have lost, and many more are fast losing confidence in the ability of the Federal Government to deal with the security situation in Nigeria.

“At this time, when public confidence in the sincerity of the government in dealing with insecurity is at its lowest ebb, I strongly recommend a government/people engagement that will, at the minimum, inform the people (to the extent that security protocol may allow) about what is being done to secure the nation. Alternatively, let there be clear indicators

“I can on the President to show a demonstrable commitment to prioritise the security of the lives and properties of Nigerians as already committed by you.

“The government, through our Armed Forces and other security agencies, must ensure that no square inch of the Nigerian territory is left ungoverned; no part of Nigeria should be left under the control of criminal elements by whatever name so-called.”