Anthony Davis Outshines LeBron James As LA Lakers Win In-Season Tournament

It wasn’t LeBron James‘ show in the NBA’s first-ever in-season tournament final but that of Anthony Davis who was extraordinary in the final.

During the final earlier today, December 10, Anthony Davis scored 41 points to ensure LA Lakers beat Indiana Pacers 123-109 to win the first edition of the tournament.

Davis also added 20 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks in the game. While his teammate, LeBron James, 38, scored 24 points and recorded 11 rebounds.

Despite not doing as much as Anthony Davis in the final, James was awarded the NBA Cup’s Most Valuable Player thanks to his performance throughout the tournament.

The Pacers had closed the gap to three points with just over six minutes remaining, but the Lakers rallied for a game-winning 13-point run.

The Lakers’ top scorers were Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin, who each had 20 points, and Austin Reaves, who came off the bench to add 28 points.

After winning the first edition of the in-season tournament for LA Lakers, LeBron James said: “Records will be broken but one thing that will never be broken is being the first to do something.

“We’re the first champions of the in-season tournament and nobody can ever top that.

“It’s great to be able to do it with such a historical franchise and even better to do it with a great, great cast of funny, engaged, competitive men over here.”