Lebron James Set Second NBA Record In Less Than One Week

It was a mixed feeling for Lebron James as he broke the record for the most minutes played in the NBA on a night he recorded one of his career’s biggest defeats.

Lebron James, 38, scored eighteen points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 138-94 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers earlier today (Monday night in the United States).

In the first quarter of the match, the 38-year-old American basketball icon broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s league record of 66,297 minutes.

Note that James surpassed Lakers legend Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387 points in February to become the all-time top scorer in the NBA.

Philadelphia’s 44-point victory over the Los Angeles Lakers is their fourth win in their last six games, led by Joel Embiid, who finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists.

The Lakers, who had won four of their previous five games, were led by Anthony Davis, who finished with seventeen points and eleven rebounds.

The margin of victory surpasses the 42-point gap that existed between the Lakers and the Indiana Pacers in 2019—the worst defeat in Lebron James’ 21-year NBA tenure.

In the in-season tournament, LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to score 39,000 points when the LA Lakers defeated the Utah Jazz over 6 days ago.

Despite needing five points to create the record, he scored 17 in a 131-99 victory over Utah Jazz to guarantee a trip to the quarterfinals of the in-season tournament.

He finished the game with nine assists and seven rebounds, while teammate Anthony Davis scored 26 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.