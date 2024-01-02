NBA President Blames Intelligence Failure For Plateau Killings

The President of Nigerian Bar Association, (NBA), Yakubu Maikyau, has tied the Plateau killings to intelligence failure.

In his New Year message, the association president condemned the attack that resulted in the death of over 200 residents.

Maikyau described the incidents as “inexcusable and unacceptable,” adding that a recent drone attack by the Nigerian military in Tudun Biri, Kaduna state, revealed a flaw in the country’s security architecture.

Naija News had earlier reported that on Sunday, December 3, the military launched an airstrike on Tudun Biri in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State during a Maulud festival to target terrorists.

However, over a hundred villagers were murdered in the bombing, which was termed as accidental.

Maikyau stated that the safety of residents’ lives and property should always come first and that the government should be more sensitive to security flaws in the nation.

He said, “From the information made available by the military and other security sources, the Tudun Biri incident is suggestive of the gap in our security architecture – lack of inter-agency synergy and coordination, while the attack in Plateau is indicative of poor intelligence gathering or, a deliberate failure to act despite the intelligence on the impending attacks on the villages, or notice of the attack on the villages by the bandits, as reported by community leaders.”

“Government, through our Armed Forces and other security agencies, must ensure that no square inch of the Nigerian territory is left ungoverned; no part of Nigeria should be left under the control of criminal elements by whatever name so-called. Government must make deliberate investments in security, of such a scale and magnitude, which will leave Nigerians in no doubt as to the sincerity of the statement made by the President.

“The Federal Government must adopt a holistic approach to the issue of security while not overlooking the peculiarities of each region and design bespoke measures to deal with them. In this wise, the government must neither be “scared” nor “ashamed” to make the right investments in security, in line with global trends, without compromising our sovereignty.”