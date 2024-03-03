‘Huge Loss To The Nation’ – Peter Obi Reacts To Mr Ibu’s Death

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the death of veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu.

Naija News reported that the comic actor passed away on Saturday night at the Ever Care Hospital in Lagos, after a long battle with an undisclosed ailment.

In a post via his official X handle on Sunday, Obi said Mr Ibu’s death is a huge loss to the entertainment industry and to the nation, adding that his demise is saddening.

The former Governor of Anambra State stated that Mr Ibu was one of the legendary comic actors who embodied laughter exuded joy and spread happiness.

Obi, therefore, commiserated with his bereaved family, the Actors Guild of Nigeria, who just lost two legendary actors within a few days and the entire Nollywood family.

He wrote: “Just as I tweeted my condolence on the death of Nollywood actor Sisi Quadri, a lot of people, through my comments section, called my attention to the death of veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu.

“His death is very saddening. He was one legendary comic actor who embodied laughter, exuded joy and spread happiness. When sadly he took ill, we all prayed for his quick recovery and hoped he would bounce back in good health.

“His death is a huge loss, not just to the entertainment industry, but to the nation. Those artists who lighten the mood of the nation also perform a great task of helping us all to weather the dark storms of life.

“On behalf of my family, I commiserate with his bereaved family, the Actors Guild of Nigeria, who just lost two legendary actors within a few days and the entire Nollywood family. We share the pains of his death, but are comforted by the cherished moments of joy and happiness he left behind.

“May God who called him home grant him eternal rest and grant his family, and all of us who mourn him, the fortitude to bear his sad irreplaceable loss. Rest in Peace Mr Ibu!”