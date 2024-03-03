Group Sends Warning To Sunday Igboho Over Threat To Fulani In South-West

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has been warned to tread with caution following his return to Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Sunday Igboho recently came back to Nigeria after an absence of more than 30 months.

Recall that in 2021, Sunday Igboho departed Nigeria and was apprehended in Benin Republic while en route to Germany.

Upon his return, he reiterated his demand for Fulanis in the Southwest to vacate, stating that he would take action if they did not comply.

However, the Yoruba Welfare Group (YWG) has advised him to proceed cautiously.

The group urged Igboho to refrain from escalating tensions by associating criminal activities with ethnicity or region.

According to Daily Trust, the National President of YWG, Comrade Abdulhakeem Alawuje, in a statement yesterday, warned Sunday Igboho to desist from his threat on the Fulani residents of the region, saying crimes should not be ethnicized.

Meanwhile, Sunday Igboho had declared his readiness to confront and expel killer herdsmen from Yorubaland.

Naija News reports that this bold statement was made in a video that rapidly spread across social media platforms.

In the video, Igboho is seen speaking to a supportive crowd during the funeral of his mother in his hometown, located in the Igboho area of Oyo State.

Expressing his determination, Igboho, who communicated in Yoruba, criticized the Federal Government and the military forces stationed in Yorubaland, specifically mentioning the inability of these forces to protect Ekiti State, where traditional rulers were tragically killed in broad daylight.

He implied that the government and soldiers have failed to address the threat posed by killer herdsmen, thereby necessitating his intervention.

He said, “I want you all to stand with me so that we can liberate ourselves from the herders encroaching on our lands. Let us mount security in all the Yoruba lands ourselves, if not, they will take our lands.

“We don’t have to wait for the government or anyone. Let’s just work in unison. We cannot farm on our lands because of these herders. And our people are going hungry and angry. We don’t need the soldiers the government claims to have deployed to Ekiti State. We work in accordance with our elders and mount the places ourselves.

“It was my mother that was my fear before but now she’s gone, I have nothing to be scared of again. I am now back to take back our land.

“I am not working for any politician. In fact, if I incidentally slapped someone, the government would be ready to arrest me and put me behind bars. I know they are watching me closely now to know my next action but I’m ready to take a step to stop these marauders’ activities in our lands.”