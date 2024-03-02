How Rema Changed My Music Career, Pheelz Reveals

Renowned Nigerian music producer Moses Philip Kayode, popularly known as Pheelz, has disclosed the role Rema played in the incident that shifted his professional path from being a producer to recording artist.

The music producer cum singer detailed that a tweet he saw from Rema during the COVID-19 shutdown changed his life for good.

“Rema tweeted ‘the world is on pause for you to catch up’ and I felt that that was a message to me personally,” Pheelz in the latest episode of the Moni Talks podcast said.

The musician explained that the post sparked something in him, and he convinced himself that he couldn’t afford to leave the world with all of his skill behind.

“I kept telling myself I have to die empty,” he said.

Nigerian singer, Ahmed Ololade, also known as Asake, has come under strong criticism for dressing like a priest in his new music video, ‘Only Me’.

Naija News reports that the singer, his backup singers and dancers dressed like priests performing a mass in a catholic church for his new music video.

However, many Nigerians have expressed disdain over Asake’s choice of props, stressing that his action was disrespectful to the Christian religion.

@buchsolomon wrote: “Asake keeps disrespecting the Christian faith in his music videos. Dramatizing giving the Eucharist, robed up in priestly regalia for a music video that has no connection with Christianity is disrespectful. In his Bandana video, he depicts black goats troping into the church, with cloven tongues of fire above weird men. Asake, I think, is a Muslim. Why doesn’t he go above and beyond to embarrass his Muslim faith in this same way? Why do Christians even listen to these musicians who bluntly disrespect Christianity?”