Pictures: Rema Visits Obaseki, Unveils Plans For Art, Entertainment Project

The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has promised to support upcoming artists in the state to enable them compete favourably with their peers around the globe.

The governor gave the assurance when he hosted Edo-born Afrobeats superstar, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, for lunch at the Government House in Benin City, Edo State.

Obaseki said, “He is here for a private lunch. We had an opportunity to chat and catch up with him. He has not been here since I became governor. Rema left Edo just as I was getting into office as governor. It’s nice to have him back after six years.

“We had an opportunity to tell him all we have done and how we are interested in supporting young people in the arts, culture and entertainment sectors. We have commenced the conversation with him on an iconic art project for this City and this part of the Country.”

On his part, Rema expressed gratitude to the people of Edo State for being supportive throughout his musical journey.

He also thanked the governor for caring for the young people in the State.

He said, “The lunch was great and we spoke about a lot of important things, especially his programme for the young people. It’s very beautiful to see a governor that cares for the future. He does not only have a vision for his tenure but beyond the eight-year period.

“We have so much in stock for the young people of the State. I would not be here in the first place if not for the youths in Nigeria. They are the people I am part of, live for, the people I inspire and motivate. They are the next generation.”

On his art project, he said: “This is the time to do something for the youths. I just want to do things. I have been able to make a breakthrough in the music industry. I went out there to perform on the global stage and took Benin City with me. I carried the city on my back and on my shoulders and expressed my culture in the best way I could.

“The government will make moves and it is also time for the youths to make moves, re-educate themselves, ready to accept new rules for the betterment of the Community and for the evolution of the entertainment industry as well.”

