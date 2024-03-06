“I’m Suffering From Long-sightedness” – Rema Reveals Secret About Himself

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Divine Ikubor, better known by his stage name, Rema, has revealed a secret about him suffering long-sightedness.

The singer explained that he uses glasses because his eye condition makes it difficult for him to focus on near objects.

The ‘Calm Down’ crooner made the revelation while speaking during an interview with Capital Xtra on the red carpet of the 2024 Brit Awards in London, United Kingdom and was asked to say something about himself he has never told anyone else.

The host asked: “Tell us a secret, anything that you’ve never told anyone else.”

Rema replied: “I use glasses. I’m suffering from long-sightedness.”

How Rema Changed My Music Career, Pheelz Reveals

Meanwhile, renowned Nigerian music producer, Moses Philip Kayode, popularly known as Pheelz, has disclosed the role Rema played in the incident that shifted his professional path from being a producer to recording artist.

The music producer cum singer detailed that a tweet he saw from Rema during the COVID-19 shutdown changed his life for good.

“Rema tweeted, ‘The world is on pause for you to catch up’ and I felt that that was a message to me personally,” Pheelz in the latest episode of the Moni Talks podcast said.

The musician explained that the post sparked something in him, and he convinced himself that he couldn’t afford to leave the world with all of his skill behind.

“I kept telling myself I have to die empty,” he said.