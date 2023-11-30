Davido Reacts As Rema Cancels All December Shows

Nigerian award-winning singer, Davido, has expressed concern for his colleague, Daniel Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, over choice of a break from music.

Naija News reports that the ‘Calm Down’ crooner’ in a terse statement via his Instagram page on Wednesday, cancelled all engagements for December to focus on his health.

Rema noted that during his years of touring, he had ignored his health, adding that it was time to recuperate.

He wrote, “Breaks my heart to say that I won’t be performing anywhere this December. Been years of touring I’ve ignored my health & I need time to recuperate. 2024 we go again love.”

Reacting, Davido, in a post via Instagram, said their job is not easy and applauded Rema for exceeding expectations and making Africa proud.

He wrote: “The job ain’t easy…physically and mentally!!. You’ve done Africa and the world proud beyond expectations. Get some rest king @heisrema come back stronger.”

Meanwhile, Rema, has addressed allegations of using ‘satanic/Illuminati’ symbols while performing on stage at his headline concert at London’s 02 Arena, on November 14, 2023.

Naija News recalls that Rema sold out the 20,000-capacity 02 Arena on Tuesday, joining his senior colleagues, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and Asake, as the only Africans to sell out the world’s busiest music arena.

Rema’s entrance to the stage involved riding a horse while clothed in a black robe and adorned with a red mask.

He made a second entrance riding a bat with red eyes, and these choices, along with the overall design of the concert stage, led some fans to conclude that Rema was promoting ‘Illuminati’ in his art.

However, reacting via his X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Edo-born superstar explained that his choice of imagery was inspired by Edo culture.

According to the singer, the artificial horse he rode on stage with was a replica of a Benin artifact, and his mask was a replica of the famous Queen Idia mask.

Story continues below advertisement

He added that the artificial bat he rode on stage during his second appearance was a homage to the bats that fly in the Edo night sky.