Tinubu Appoints New Management Team Of FGN Power Company Limited

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of new management team members of FGN Power Company Limited.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

According to the President, the appointment follows the recognition of the critical role of power supply in driving enterprise and industrial development, and as a part of comprehensive efforts to reform the power sector and ensure energy security for all Nigerians.

Tinubu anticipates that with the full constitution of the management team, the FGN Power Company Limited will work assiduously to realize the core objectives of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) in close collaboration with Siemens Energy through a holistic overhaul, modernization, and expansion of the national grid and other critical measures to ensure the growth of the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

See the list of teams below;

(1) Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – Kenny Osebi Anuwe (reappointed)

(2) Company Secretary/Legal Advisor – Prof Mamman Lawal (reappointed)

(3) Chief Technical Officer (CTO) – Ebenezer Olawale Fapohunda

(4) Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) – Babatunde Daramola Oniru

(5) Chief Financial Officer (CFO) – Julius Oyekola Olabiyi