‘Police Stray Bullet Kills Man Sending Money Via PoS To Wife’

Tension engulfed the Igueomo community along the Benin-Agbor Road following a tragic incident where a stray bullet, allegedly fired by police officers, resulted in the death of a man.

The community was thrown into mourning and outrage over the incident, which occurred on Wednesday evening.

The victim, identified as a Hausa man, was reportedly at a Point of Sale (POS) operator’s stand to transfer N4,000 to his wife in his village when the tragedy struck.

According to reports from Daily Trust, the incident unfolded as police were attempting to apprehend some hoodlums in the area. In the ensuing chaos, as the officers chased the suspects and fired shots, a bullet hit the innocent bystander, leading to his immediate death.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the deceased had just completed the transaction and was attempting to flee the volatile scene in search of safety when the stray bullet struck him.

The unexpected loss has sparked widespread condemnation and grief within the community, with many decrying the reckless use of firearms by law enforcement.

In response to the killing, a significant number of youths from the area mobilized and took to the streets, blocking the Benin-Agbor Road in a spontaneous protest.

The demonstrators demanded accountability for the victim’s death and called for immediate action against the involved police officers.

He said, “The irate youths who were armed with sticks and machetes, barricaded the road and ensured that no one have access to the either side of the road. A police vehicle that attempted to pass the road was vandalized.”

According to him, the incident forced many passengers to disembark from buses and trekked to their destinations.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chdi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident, said investigation was on to identify those involved in the operation.