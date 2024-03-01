INEC Sets Deadline For Submission Of Nomination Forms In Edo Guber Race

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given an update regarding the upcoming governorship election in Edo State.

Naija News reports that the National Commissioner and Chairman of the INEC Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, revealed in a statement on Friday that the commission has set Sunday, March 24th, 2024, as the deadline for the submission of nomination forms for candidates.

Olumekun said, “As provided by the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the forthcoming off-cycle Edo State Governorship election, the deadline for the conduct of primaries by political parties expired on February 24th 2024.

“The next activity is the submission of nomination forms by political parties via the dedicated online portal.

“The Commission has earmarked a period of 20 days for Political parties to upload the Personal Particulars (Form EC9) and Names/List of Nominated candidates (Form EC9B) of their candidates to the portal, which will open at 9.00 am on Monday 4th March 2024 and automatically shut down at 6.00 pm on Sunday, March 24th 2024.

“Access Code to the portal will be available for collection by the National Chairmen of political parties from today.

“The training commences today, Friday, March 1st 2024, and ends on Monday, March 4th 2024. The Venue is the Media Centre at the INEC Headquarters in Abuja.

“The Media Centre will also serve as the Help Desk during the period of nomination of candidates in case any political party needs assistance.

“The Commission wishes to draw the attention of Political parties that 20 days are enough to upload the nomination forms of only two candidates per party (Governorship candidate and running mate).

“Therefore, there is no reason to request for an extension of time, and none will be granted beyond Sunday, March 24th 2024.

“Political parties should ensure strict compliance with the timelines.”